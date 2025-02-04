CSIR-NCL, IAF’s 11 BRD boost MiG-29 oxygen system efficiency 

The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force’s 11 base repair depot (BRD), has resolved a critical issue related to the on-board oxygen generation system (OBOGS) of MiG-29 fighter aircraft, an official statement from the Pune-based research lab stated on Monday. This will help ensure optimal performance and safety during high-altitude operations. Over time, the zeolites become less effective due to moisture exposure. (HT PHOTO)

The OBOGS unit in the MiG-29 aircraft, which provides a continuous oxygen supply to pilots at high altitudes, relies on zeolite material to selectively adsorb nitrogen and produce pure oxygen.

Over time, the zeolites become less effective due to moisture exposure. CSIR-NCL’s team developed an optimised rejuvenation process, which increased oxygen output in the OBOGS units from 30% to 85%, as confirmed previously by tests at the Naval Aircraft Yard, Goa. This process was scaled up to rejuvenate approximately 54 kg of zeolite, and several MiG-29 aircraft have since been successfully deployed with the rejuvenated units.

“This initiative is a significant step toward enhancing operational safety and performance during high-altitude missions, aligning with the goals of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” CSIR-NCL stated in its statement.

The collaboration began in June 2023 at the request of 11 BRD. It was initiated by Ashish Lele, director of CSIR-NCL with Vijay Bokade, head of the Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry division, CSIR-NCL leading the team along with Prashant Niphadkar, Nilesh Mali and Sachin Nandanwar as team members.

“The team successfully rejuvenated the zeolite material used in the OBOGS units, which are crucial for providing a continuous supply of oxygen to pilots during high altitude operations. Over time, the zeolite’s effectiveness diminishes due to moisture exposure, leading to suboptimal oxygen generation,” the research lab stated.

CSIR-NCL developed an optimised rejuvenation process that significantly enhanced oxygen output in the OBOGS units.

In April 2024, CSIR-NCL was pivotal in establishing a rejuvenation facility at 11 BRD to ensure sustainable and in-house maintenance of OBOGS units. As part of a long-term solution, the laboratory has also developed indigenous zeolite materials for MiG-29 aircraft. Joint efforts between CSIR-NCL and 11 BRD are now focused on completing ground trials of the indigenized zeolite with the concurrence of the Center for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).

“The qualification and certification of these indigenised zeolites for use in MiG-29 aircraft will mark a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology, in line with the vision of the honourable Prime Minister of India. This breakthrough reinforces the commitment of CSIR-NCL and the Indian Air Force to fostering innovation and technological advancements to meet national defence requirements,” an NCL researcher said.