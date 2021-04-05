Home / Cities / Pune News / Curfew fails to check Covid surge in Pune
Pune: While the administration has put in place strict restrictions since April 3 to contain the spread of Covid-19, the surge of new cases continues in the district
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: While the administration has put in place strict restrictions since April 3 to contain the spread of Covid-19, the surge of new cases continues in the district.

All public places, including essential shops, except medical shops, have been ordered to be shut from 6 pm to 6 am. Yet, the number of new cases has been higher than the first Covid wave in September last year. On Monday, the district recorded close to 12,500 new cases which is more than double of the count reported in the district in September 2020.

In the last three days, the district has recorded more than 32,407 new cases while during the three days before the “mini lockdown” reported 25,702 new cases. Pune’s positivity rate has gone above 41% which is almost double of what the previous peak reported. The number of absolute deaths in the past few days has also gone up.

