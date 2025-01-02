Curfew imposed in Jalgaon village after clashes between two groups; seven held

Jalgaon Police on Wednesday arrested seven individuals and imposed a curfew till 6 am Thursday after violent clashes broke out between two groups in Paladhi village. Several shops were gutted in the fire in the incident, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The incident was reported at around 11 pm on December 31 after a dispute between the driver of Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil’s car and a group of locals. Several shops were gutted in the fire in the incident, said officials.

Patil’s wife was travelling in the car and the driver honked to clear the road, at which point a man from the village was reportedly hit by the vehicle, prompting a crowd to gather at the scene. The mob then attacked the driver.

Responding to the situation, some workers of the Shiv Sena party gathered to retaliate. As a result, stone pelting from both sides started and mobs set fire to 10-15 vehicles parked along the roadside and various shops located in the locality.

According to senior police officials, the situation is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the village till 6am Thursday.

Kavita Nerkar, additional superintendent of police, said, “Our teams rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. As of now seven individuals have been detained and search of the others is going on. The situation is under control.’’

“A curfew has been imposed in Paladhi village since early Wednesday morning and police are monitoring the situation,” she added.

The accused have been identified as Ghanashyam Dinesh Mali, 23; Nilesh Ganesh Mali, 22; Anil alias Vicky Ramdas Gujar, 32; Sachin Sudhakar Patil, 27; Rohan Dinesh Mali, 19; Pravin Arun Mali, 31; and Arun Bhika Mali, 51. All are residents of Paladhi village in Jalgaon district who were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The police have also booked 13-18 unknown individuals suspected to be involved in violence.

Pawan Disale, police inspector at Dharangaon police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by a shoe shop owner, police have registered a case against at least 20-25 individuals. Out of which 7 were arrested.”

As per a complaint filed by Javed Pinjari, 40, who runs a shoe store, a mob of 20-25 individuals set fire to his shop and chappals, shoes, and furniture worth ₹54,78,000 were gutted.

A case has been filed at Dharangaon police station under sections 189(2), 191(2),190, 326(F), 326(G), 324(5), 334(1), 305(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).