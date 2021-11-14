Curtain Call: A magical theatre experience!

One of the first plays that we ever produced as a group, from Natak Company, was a play for children called “Sutti Butti”. It was based on a story written by Russian writer Sergei Mikhalkov. I had his book of stories at home since my childhood and had known that particular story since long. The parents of all children in a small town are tired because of their misbehaviour and decide to teach them a lesson collectively. They leave town when the children go to sleep. When the children wake up, they are happy at first and later start missing their parents and understand their importance.

It was a fantasy (obviously!) and there were many fun moments in the story which had translated in the play version too. We had used a projector and animations in a play for the first time and that was another learning experience for us as a group.

The play opened at a children’s theatre festival at Prithvi theatre in Mumbai and we later performed in Pune. The reception was decent. Nothing too memorable! But there was one incident that was magical.

We were invited to perform at a new venue in Mumbai. It was the monsoon season and naturally it was raining very heavily. I realised immediately what a foolish and inexperienced decision it was! Nevertheless, the people who were in charge of the venue were extremely sincere and were genuine theatre lovers. We had reached a day early and started our technical set-up.

Online booking was not in vogue back then and most of the tickets were either reserved via phone or on the spot. We were informed that our phone booking was zero. But they were hopeful that a decent number of people will come the next day.

As you might have expected, it rained extremely heavily. Five minutes before the show the venue managers came and met me. They informed me that the number of people who had come to watch was two. Our team had 17 people!

They wanted to check if we wanted to go ahead with the performance and were perfectly ok if we decided to call it off too. My team were at their opening positions, waiting for the third bell. I knew this was my decision to make, but I felt it would have been unfair to the entire team if they didn’t know.

I called them in a huddle and informed them. I also told them that I was thinking of still going ahead with the performance. And that they should not take this show lightly or let this hamper their energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see that everyone was even more charged up! It was a wonderful feeling to see this spirit.

The third bell was given. Our audience members had taken their seats in the front row. The opening music piece started. As the curtain opened, so did the main door of the auditorium and in walked 10 more people. And most of them were kids, accompanied by an adult. It was our audience!

They quickly took their seats. My team started performing and I could see the pleasant surprise on their faces when they heard a lot more laughter and response from the audience than they had expected!

It has been 12 years to this incident. Till date, it is the least attended performance of mine. But it remains one of the most magical experiences of my life.

Nipun Dharmadhikari is a storyteller and looks forward to telling them on stage, in front of the camera or in person.