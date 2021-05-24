Custody extension of man selling damaged cement to contractors

The police custody of a 41-year-old man was extended in a copyright infringement of a major cement producer brand on Monday by a court in Pune.

The man arrested on May 22 was identified as Ghanshyam Vitthal Deshmukh (41) a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli area of Pune. He was remanded to police custody till Wednesday, according to public prosecutor Dnyaneshwar More.

“We had first registered a case only for cheating. However, the officials of the company that owns the brand under which he was selling the cement came to us and based on their statement we added the copyright and trademark laws,” said senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Lonikand police station.

After his arrest, he was remanded to two days in custody for cheating. However, after increase in laws, his remand was extended.

“He bought the cement from a tender floated by a cement company for selling damaged cement. Then he filled the cement in bags with branding of another brand. He then sold 250 bags of this to government contractors for building internal roads,” said police sub inspector Srikant Temgire of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case.

The man made ₹2, 78,750 from the sale of misbranded cement, according to the police.

The man had procured the sacks of damaged cement from Miraj, Sangli and had begun the operation 15-20 days ago, according to the police.

The police have seized 1,150 more bags of cement procured from Miraj. The police also seized 350 bags of misbranded cement bags in a godown in Kolewadi area of Malwadi Vasti in Haveli.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 51 and 63 of Copyright Act 1977 and Sections 103 and 104 of Trademarks Act, 1999 was registered at Lonikand police station in the matter.