Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Customs dept seize 466 live corals from Dubai passengers at Pune airport
pune news

Customs dept seize 466 live corals from Dubai passengers at Pune airport

PUNE The Customs officers of the Pune International Airport intercepted two passengers on April 5 who arrived from Dubai and recovered live corals from their bags
The Customs officers of the Pune International Airport intercepted two passengers on April 5 who arrived from Dubai and recovered live corals from their bags. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Customs officers of the Pune International Airport intercepted two passengers on April 5 who arrived from Dubai and recovered live corals from their bags.

According to officials, the passengers were attempting to pass through the Green Channel. On thorough search of their bags, 466 specimens of live corals (Order- Scleractinia with various Subfamilies) covered under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act and Appendix II of CITES were recovered. The passengers admitted that these were procured for commercial purposes.

The specimens were seized and have been kept under rehabilitation at the Taraporevala Aquarium, Mumbai.

Further investigation is in progress, customs officials said.

IRS Dhananjay Kadam, custom officer at Pune’s Lohegaon international airport said, “Corals cannot survive in normal water, it needs saline water and they need condition like natural habitat to survive. Two persons who came from Dubai had brought the corals in bag. At least 100 coarls were in glass jar while 366 where in a plastic bag.The corals were supposed to be kept it in an aquarium and later on the passengers wanted to use it for commercial business.”

It was the first such case at Pune airport, said officials

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP