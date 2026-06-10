CWPRS explores C-DAC tie-up to manage advanced dam safety data

PUNE: The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) is looking at a collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to manage the massive volumes of data generated through advanced dam safety assessments as it prepares to deploy artificial intelligence (AI), satellite imagery and drone technology to monitor thousands of dams across India.

CWPRS director Anil Purohit said that the growing use of digital technologies in dam safety assessments has significantly increased data-processing requirements. (HT)

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Officials on Tuesday said that a single drone survey of a large dam can generate nearly three terabytes of data, creating a need for high-capacity computing and secure storage infrastructure. The CWPRS is evaluating whether to use C-DAC’s facilities or establish its own server infrastructure, with a final decision expected after consultations with the Jal Shakti ministry.

CWPRS director Anil Purohit said that the growing use of digital technologies in dam safety assessments has significantly increased data-processing requirements. “A single drone survey can generate nearly three terabytes of data. We are creating a vast repository of information that must be stored, processed and analysed securely. Developing such infrastructure independently involves substantial costs and technical responsibilities, which is why we are exploring a collaboration with C-DAC,” Purohit said. The CWPRS has already held multiple rounds of discussions with C-DAC and submitted proposals to the ministry. “The ministry is examining whether the infrastructure should be developed at CWPRS or through C-DAC. Given the costs, maintenance requirements and cyber-security considerations, collaboration with C-DAC appears to be a practical option,” Purohit said.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes as CWPRS assumes a larger role under the National Dam Safety Act which mandates comprehensive dam safety evaluation including dam-break analysis, structural health monitoring, emergency action planning, and assessment of downstream areas vulnerable to flooding in case of a failure. The CWPRS has been designated as a nodal agency for comprehensive dam safety evaluation by the National Dam Safety Authority and has already received more than 45 proposals from states and organisations seeking technical support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes as CWPRS assumes a larger role under the National Dam Safety Act which mandates comprehensive dam safety evaluation including dam-break analysis, structural health monitoring, emergency action planning, and assessment of downstream areas vulnerable to flooding in case of a failure. The CWPRS has been designated as a nodal agency for comprehensive dam safety evaluation by the National Dam Safety Authority and has already received more than 45 proposals from states and organisations seeking technical support. {{/usCountry}}

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To support these efforts, the Jal Shakti ministry recently signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to use satellite-based technologies for dam safety applications. The CWPRS will combine satellite imagery with field observations to assess water quality, map flood-prone areas, and monitor structural changes in dams.

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Officials said that technologies such as Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and data from the NISAR satellite will help engineers detect subtle deformations, tilts and other signs of structural distress that are difficult to identify through conventional inspections. AI and machine learning tools will also be used for flood forecasting, sedimentation analysis, landslide monitoring and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk assessment. Purohit said, “India has more than 6,000 dams and Maharashtra alone has over 2,500. Traditional methods alone would make comprehensive safety assessments extremely time-consuming. AI, machine learning, drones and satellite technologies will help improve both speed and accuracy.”

The Pune-based institution is also working to establish a Centre of Excellence for Dam Safety. As part of the initiative, it has developed calibration facilities for dam instrumentation and is expanding laboratory capabilities. Maharashtra has sought assistance for testing and certification of instrumentation installed at around 230 dams. “The future of dam safety lies in integrating field observations, satellite intelligence, AI and high-performance computing. Our goal is to enable faster assessments, better decision-making, and improved public safety,” Purohit said.

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