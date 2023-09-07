Pune woman cheated of ₹2.60 lakh for online task fraud
Sep 07, 2023 11:55 PM IST
Chatushrungi Police lodge case against cyber criminal for duping a woman of ₹2.60 lakh by promising a task and siphoning off money through different transactions.
The Chatushrungi Police has lodged a case against a cyber criminal for duping a 31-year-old woman of ₹2.60 lakh.
According to police officials, the incident occurred between August 24 and September 6.
The accused contacted her and promised a task and asked her to credit funds into an account and through different transactions siphoned off the money, said officials.
Police Inspector Jaganath Jankar who is investigating the case said, “A case under IPC section 419, 420, 34 and IT Act section 66 has been registered.”
