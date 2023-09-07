Pune woman cheated of 2.60 lakh for online task fraud

The Chatushrungi Police has lodged a case against a cyber criminal for duping a 31-year-old woman of ₹2.60 lakh. The Chatushrungi Police has lodged a case against a cyber criminal for duping a 31-year-old woman of ₹ 2.60 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred between August 24 and September 6.

The accused contacted her and promised a task and asked her to credit funds into an account and through different transactions siphoned off the money, said officials.

Police Inspector Jaganath Jankar who is investigating the case said, “A case under IPC section 419, 420, 34 and IT Act section 66 has been registered.”

