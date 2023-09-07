News / Cities / Pune News / Pune woman cheated of 2.60 lakh for online task fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 07, 2023

Chatushrungi Police lodge case against cyber criminal for duping a woman of ₹2.60 lakh by promising a task and siphoning off money through different transactions.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between August 24 and September 6.

The accused contacted her and promised a task and asked her to credit funds into an account and through different transactions siphoned off the money, said officials.

Police Inspector Jaganath Jankar who is investigating the case said, “A case under IPC section 419, 420, 34 and IT Act section 66 has been registered.”

