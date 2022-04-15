Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of 26 lakh

A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant’s brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused during a chat with the complainant sent a fake screenshot saying he had transferred ₹26 lakh to his account. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.

Senior police inspector Swati Desai said digital evidence has been gathered and a case has been filed under IPC and IT Act.