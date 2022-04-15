Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of 26 lakh
pune news

Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of 26 lakh

A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US
Senior police inspector Swati Desai said digital evidence has been gathered and a case has been filed under IPC and IT Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 09:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A senior citizen was cheated of 26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station.

According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant’s brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused during a chat with the complainant sent a fake screenshot saying he had transferred 26 lakh to his account. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.

Senior police inspector Swati Desai said digital evidence has been gathered and a case has been filed under IPC and IT Act.

