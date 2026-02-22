Cyber fraudsters dupe private firm of ₹1.95 crore; two arrested from Karnataka

The Pune city cyber police arrested two suspects from Karnataka in connection with a ₹1.95 crore online fraud case, in which cyber criminals allegedly impersonated a company director on WhatsApp and duped a private firm located on Karve Road in Pune, said police on Friday. Yadav is the son of the bank account holder into which the fraud amount was received. Ajnal gave instructions for using that bank account for the cyber criminals. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused are Ajay Ramvilas Yadav, 22, who deals in the hardware business and Salman Ghaus Ajnal, 32, both residents of Belgavi in Karnataka.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on January 30 under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was filed by Tarique Kalimulla Pathan, 37, an accounts manager residing at Susgaon in Pune. Pathan, who works with a private firm located at Karve Road, Kothrud, stated that on January 28 around 9:45 am, he received a WhatsApp message from a number displaying the company director’s photograph and name.

Believing the message was genuine because the display picture and profile appeared authentic, Pathan responded. The sender then directed him to urgently transfer ₹95 lakh, and bank account details were shared. Despite attempting to call the director, Pathan was informed via message that he was in a meeting. He subsequently transferred the amount through the company’s bank account.

On January 29, another message instructed him to transfer an additional ₹1 crore to a different account. The amount was transferred as directed. On January 30, the fraudster again demanded ₹1.90 crore. This time, Pathan verified the request through the company’s landline and discovered the director had not made any such demand. On closer inspection, he realised that although the WhatsApp display photo and name matched, the mobile number was different.

The company immediately informed the bank and lodged an online complaint. A formal complaint was subsequently registered with the cyber police.

During the investigation, police traced the bank accounts used in the fraud and arrested two accused from Karnataka for their alleged involvement in facilitating the transactions. Further investigation is underway to identify other accomplices and recover the defrauded amount.