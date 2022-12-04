Cyber fraudsters threaten to leak Pune Bizman’s photos, demand 60 bitcoins worth 8.30 crore

The Shivajinagar police have filed a case against unidentified persons for sending emails to Pune-based prominent real estate developer demanding an extortion of 60 bitcoins worth ₹8.30 crore and threatening to circulate his private photos, if he failed to do so.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged on December 1 with the cyber police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act.

As per the complaint filed by the brand head of the real estate company, cyber fraudsters sent an email to the company’s official account threatening to release personal pictures over the internet with defamatory intent if the extortion amount was not given. Following the complaint, the cyber police transferred the case to Shivajinagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (EOW and cyber cell) Sriniwas Ghadage said, “Based on the complaint lodged with the cyber branch, preliminary investigation was carried out and the matter transferred to Shivajinagar police station which is now conducting a detailed probe into the case. All the necessary assistance of the cyber department is being given to the investigative officials.”

The complainant stated that she has been working as the brand head since 2017 and had been entrusted with the responsibility of accessing emails of chairman and other official communication of the company which includes sending official replies. She saw three different emails sent to the company wherein the accused had threatened to publish the company chairman’s personal photographs on social media and he would tag them with company staffers including media.

The mail was received on November 29 wherein the accused demanded 60 bitcoins worth ₹8.30 crore. The complainant immediately informed the chairman about the matter, police said.

The chairman told her to ignore the emails stating that it might be a prank. However, on November 30, they received two emails, one in the afternoon and the other at 8pm. The accused demanded that five bitcoins be sent to him on immediate basis and set a December 1, 9 pm deadline, police said.

Following the FIR, a special team under Senior PI Arvind Mane, PI (crime) Vikram Gaud , PSI M B Jadhav and other staff has been formed to probe the case.