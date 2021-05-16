Home / Cities / Pune News / Cyclone Tauktae effect: Trees fall in city, damage to homes and schools in rural Pune
Cyclone Tauktae effect: Trees fall in city, damage to homes and schools in rural Pune

Strong winds accompanied with rains due to cyclone Tauktae inflicted damage to over 95 homes and school buildings in two villages in Khed while several incidents of tree fallings were reported from the various parts of Pune during Saturday and Sunday
By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Strong winds accompanied with rains due to cyclone Tauktae inflicted damage to over 95 homes and school buildings in two villages in Khed while several incidents of tree fallings were reported from the various parts of Pune during Saturday and Sunday.

The district administer has put local machinery ready for relief and rescue with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red alert for Pune.

Officials said school and gram panchayat buildings along with homes in Bhorgiri and Bhivegaon villages under Khed tehsil suffered damages although no casualties were reported.

“Tin roofs atop schools, Anganwadi and Gram panchayat were blown away while over 90 homes incurred moderate to serious damage. The people were aware of the danger and have already started repair work on Sunday morning. We have offered them a shelter in a nearby Ashramshala,” said Vikrant Chavhan, sub divisional officer, Khed Tehsil.

According to the Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad no serious damage has been reported from other rural parts till Sunday evening.

In city too, gusty winds were experienced since Saturday evening throughout Sunday. It led to 31 cases trees falling incidents in various parts of the city, according to fire brigade department. “We are taking care that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens and roads being cleared immediately,” said Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, PMC.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar also held a meeting with ward officers on Saturday and instructed officials to be vigilant in case of heavy rainfall. Covid hospitals under PMC have also been asked to keep supporting staff ready in case of waterlogging.

“We don’t need to shift Covid patients like Mumbai as we do not have a coast, but we have told PMC covid hospitals such as jumbo facility, Naidu, Dalvi to keep support staff ready just in case of heavy rainfall. There shouldn’t be waterlogging,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

Elaborating on the preparations in rural areas Ayush Prasad, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO said the contact officers from district headquarters have been appointed to support local teams from Sunday (16th May) 2pm until Tuesday (18th May) 6pm.

