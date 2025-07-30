Cyrus Poonawalla inaugurates school for deaf children

Search
ByKimaya Boralkar  
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 07:56 am IST

Pune: Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII) and a leading figure in global healthcare, inaugurated the newly built campus of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Cyrus Poonawalla School for the Hearing Impaired at the Centenary Centre in Lullanagar. The new facility marks a significant step forward in providing inclusive, modern education to children with hearing impairments.

Established in 1976, the school has been a cornerstone for the education and empowerment of hearing-impaired children. Now relocated to a larger, technologically advanced campus, the institution offers state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored to the unique needs of its students. 

Speaking on the occasion, Poonawalla said, “Providing better healthcare and support to children with special needs is a cause very close to my heart. I feel deeply gratified to inaugurate this new school dedicated to children with hearing impairments.”

