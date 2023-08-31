Pawar and I should retire: Cyrus Poonawalla

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla has advised him to retire from active politics.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s college friend Cyrus Poonawalla (centre) has advised him to retire from active politics. Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team at Koregaon Park recently. (HT)

Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team at Koregaon Park recently. When asked by the media during the function about the recent political developments in Maharashtra and his friend Sharad Pawar, he said, “Why are you asking me political questions. Pawar got the chance to become the prime minister twice. He is a very clever leader and able to do more service to the people. But now he and I both are turning old and need to take retirement.”

Poonawalla’s comment created buzz in political circles as the veteran leader’s nephew Ajit Pawar, after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde group at the state government in July, had asked “when the 83-year-old was going to retire and give the next generation his blessing”.

