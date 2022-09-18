Dabholkar murder case: Bank official records statement as panch witness

Pune: The Central Bank of India zonal officer Vishal Mainkar on Saturday narrated before special judge SR Navandar the scene of crime, especially the route used by Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s two assailants on Saturday.

Mainkar was called for the panchnama and a letter was sent to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Accordingly, as a panch witness, he came to GRP police station along with one more bank official where the investigating team had brought Sachin Andure to verify the route they had taken at the time of assassination of the rationalist.

Special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi said that Mainkar told the court that the duo, Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, took the CBI team to ST stand, Balgandharva chowk, JM road, Omkaresh bridge, Amol store book, Ameya apartment and back through riverbed area towards Bhide bridge and reached Raja Mandir chowk. Suryavanshi said, “The next hearing is scheduled on October 1.”

Dabholkar (67) was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while he was on a morning walk on the VR Shinde bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune on August 20 in 2013. Of the accused, three have been imprisoned in the case under Sections 302 (murder), 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act, including Dr Virendrasinh Sharadchandra Tawade, Sachin Prakashrao Andure and Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar. The case also includes Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The CBI took over the probe from Pune city police in 2014 and has till charge-sheeted five accused with alleged link to right wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha. These include Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave arrested between 2016 and 2019.

