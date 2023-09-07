At 110 dB, Narayan Peth records highest noise pollution during Dahi Handi

The Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune, while grand, were just as noisy this year. As per the noise-level readings taken College of Engineering, Pune ( COEP) Technical University environment department, Narayan Peth recorded 110 decibels, which was the highest reported between 5pm and 10 pm on Thursday evening. Disco jockeys, loudspeakers, live performances contributed to the noise pollution in the city.

People gathered to celebrate Dahi Handi at Babu Genu Mandai on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

From COEP, Jaywant Nandode and Indrajit Deshmukh recorded noise levels in various areas under the guidance of department head Mahesh Shindikar. The readings were taken at 10 locations in the central part of the city.

As per the data, Narayan Peth area has recorded the highest noise level at 110 decibels, which is much above the standard limit set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standard, the noise level in residential is set up to 55 decibels in the day time while at night time it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set up to 65 in the daytime and 55 at night time. For silence zones, it is up to 50 (daytime ) and 40 (nighttime).

Earlier, the noise level monitoring was done only during the Ganesh festival and Diwali as the noise created by loudspeakers and firecrackers was higher. But in recent years, the Dahi Handi festival has also experienced higher noise levels due to the increased use of loudspeakers and sound systems.

Mahesh Shindikar, head of the environment department at COEP Technical University, said, “This is the first time we have taken noise pollution records on Dahi Handi celebration. The noise level has been recorded higher than the permissible level at all the locations. It’s harmful to human health for long exposure to such loud noises.”

Sandeep Karnik, joint commissioner of police, Pune said, “The police administration has set up vigilance in the city. We will check the data and complaints received and take action as per law.”

