Dam capacity to benefit from light rainfall for over two weeks

With the city receiving spells of moderate rains especially during evening time in the last 20 days, the catchment area has also observed light to moderate rainfall activity which will benefit the dam recharge.

“Along with parts of the city, the rainfall activity continued in the catchment area as well. Although it was moderate to light rain it will benefit in dam recharge activity,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune

The four water reservoirs of the city – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar has an average of 29.245 % water stock available on Wednesday which is greater than previous year (ie-26.0425%)

“These unseasonal rains generally don’t make much difference to water storage as these rains are not for long duration and it comes along with the gusty winds so it does not make a larger impact on the water storage. It helps to a smaller extent,” said an official from the state water irrigation department.

With monsoon expected to arrive on June 1 in Kerala and prediction of normal rainfall makes the situation better for water storage in dams.

“Currently, we have enough water stock in dams, and the monsoon predicted arrival is on regular time so the city will not face any water shortage,” added the official.

During the second week of May, water was released from Khadakwasla for the summer crops. It was the second time in a year when water was released for irrigation.

“The activity of releasing the water will continue until the first week of June. However, we have reserved water stock required for water supply in the city,” said an official.

The repair work at Temghar dam will be delayed due to non-availability of workers due to Covid regulation restriction imposed in the city.

The 95 per cent repair work is completed. The remaining 5 per cent work is expected to be completed by October.

Currently, the water stock in Temghar is 2.12 per cent, it was brought down to null at the end of March to finish the remaining work.

The dam site which is 50 kilometres away from the city receives around 3,000mm rainfall during monsoon season.

Header: Dam levels at a glance

Khadakwasla

2020: 9.88%

2021: 44.5%

Panshet

2020: 46.93%

2021: 41.16%

Warasgaon

2020: 37.31%

2021: 29.2%

Temghar

2020:10.05%

2021: 2.12%

Total stock in 2020: 104.17%

Total stock in 2021: 116.98%

Average Stock in 2020: 26.0425%

Average Stock in 2021: 29.245%