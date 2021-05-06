Dance tutor arrested for sexual harassment of teenager in Pune

PUNE: A 40-year-old dance tutor was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for alleged sexual harassment of a young woman in a house in Hinjewadi area on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Sandeep Jagdish Pardeshi (40) of Warje Malwadi. Pardeshi used to visit the house of a business owner couple to teach their four-year-old daughter. A complaint was lodged by a 31-year-old woman who owns the business with her husband, according to the police.

“The couple had found him through online search. He had started working for them on February 15 and was going to their house between 6pm and 7pm every day ever since,” said sub-inspector Ravindra Muddal of Hinjewadi police station.

The complainant and her husband were hosting an 18-year-old girl from their native place in Patna, Bihar.

“She had come to spend vacation time with them. The man used to call her to the bathroom under the guise of giving him talcum powder and then sexually harass her,” said PSI Muddal.

The teenager had not told her hosts what Pardeshi was doing until May 4 when she revealed the events of the past days.

“The complainant, in whose house the girl was living, asked the teacher to not come on May 5 and spoke with the girl. On May 6, they decided to catch him in the act,” said PSI Muddal.

On May 6, the man allegedly went inside the bathroom and kept the door ajar. He then asked the teenager to bring him talcum powder while stripping his pants, according to the complainant. However, instead of the teenager, the 31-year-old complainant opened the bathroom door to find him in a compromising position, according to her complaint.

Pardeshi allegedly ran away from the house and was arrested by the police later on Thursday.

A case under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

