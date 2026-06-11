Daund sex determination racket: Report submitted to state; two accused absconding

Pune district health officials on Wednesday submitted a detailed report to the Maharashtra government on the alleged illegal sex determination racket uncovered in Daund taluka, detailing the action taken so far, the progress of the police investigation and violations detected during inspections of private healthcare facilities. Police obtained custody of the arrested accused at different stages of the probe, while a bail application filed by one of them was rejected by the court. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The report, prepared by Pune civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle, comes amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal sex determination and abortion-related offences in the district. It was submitted to the office of the additional director, state family welfare bureau, Pune.

According to the report, an FIR was registered at Yavat Police Station on May 20 after allegations surfaced about an organised sex determination racket operating from Kedgaon in Daund taluka. The case was registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

Police obtained custody of the arrested accused at different stages of the probe, while a bail application filed by one of them was rejected by the court. The report states that two accused — Dr Mandar Suresh Mali of Sai Sparsh Clinic in Kikvi, Bhor taluka; and Dr Sundram Kadam of Uruli Kanchan — remain absconding. The case has since been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Following the exposure of the racket, the health department launched a large-scale inspection drive across Daund taluka. Under the directions of Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune circle; and Dr Yempalle, four inspection teams comprising gynaecologists, radiologists and health officials were constituted.

The teams conducted surprise inspections on June 5 and June 6, covering 25 sonography centres, 20 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) centres and 19 hospitals registered under the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Act.

During one such inspection, a district-level committee detected serious violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital in Kedgaon. Officials found deficiencies in statutory records, documentation and medical procedures. Considering the gravity of the violations, authorities recommended criminal action.

Based on the findings, another FIR was registered at Yavat Police Station on June 7 against Dr Swati Lawangare, a BHMS practitioner from Daund, and Dr Tukaram Yashwant Mote, a resident of Uruli Kanchan in Haveli taluka, for allegedly conducting illegal abortion procedures. Police have arrested Dr Mote, while Dr Lawangare remains absconding.

Authorities have sealed the sonography machine at the facility and initiated legal proceedings before the competent court.

Show-cause notices issued to two govt doctors

Meanwhile, show-cause notices have been issued to two government doctors for allegedly failing to act despite being aware of the illegal sex determination racket that surfaced in Kedgaon, officials said.

Dr. Yempalle issued the notices to Dr Sachin Gujar, medical superintendent, sub-district hospital, Daund, and Dr Kishor Patki, medical superintendent, rural hospital, Yavat.

According to the notices issued on June 10, the action follows media reports regarding the alleged sex determination racket in Kedgaon, 114 kilometers from Pune. The notice states that “both officers were allegedly aware of developments related to the alleged racket operating within Daund taluka but failed to inform the district health administration or initiate any action”, a copy of which HT has seen.

Dr Yempalle has sought an immediate explanation from both officers and asked why disciplinary proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 should not be initiated against them.