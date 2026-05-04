Pune: The Pune district health administration has prohibited the surgeon who performed a sterilisation procedure on a 22-year-old woman from Daund, who later reportedly developed complications and died, from conducting further surgeries, officials said on Sunday.

District administration has prohibited the surgeon who performed sterilisation procedure on a woman from Daund, who later reportedly developed complications and died, from conducting surgeries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The deceased, Ranjana Babu Keskar of Khor village, had undergone a laparoscopic sterilisation procedure at the Kedgaon Primary Health Centre on April 25 as part of a family planning camp. She died the same day while being shifted to hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Pune district health officer Ramchandra Hankare said the zilla parishad has written to BJ Medical College to expedite submission of the final post-mortem report. “The inquiry panel will submit its report to the state government on Monday.”

According to the official death notification, Keskar was admitted to the health centre around 8.30 am, and the procedure was completed by 9.45 am. Soon after the surgery, she developed dizziness and a sharp drop in blood pressure. Emergency treatment was initiated at the facility, but as her condition failed to improve. She was referred to a private hospital in Varvand and later to Sassoon General Hospital. She died around 6 pm before reaching Sassoon. The case has been registered as a medico-legal case.

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{{^usCountry}} A preliminary report from the forensic department at BJ Medical College has attributed the probable cause of death to haemorrhagic shock due to internal bleeding following the sterilisation procedure. Officials said viscera samples have been preserved for chemical, histopathological and biochemical analysis, and the final cause of death will be confirmed after detailed reports are received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A preliminary report from the forensic department at BJ Medical College has attributed the probable cause of death to haemorrhagic shock due to internal bleeding following the sterilisation procedure. Officials said viscera samples have been preserved for chemical, histopathological and biochemical analysis, and the final cause of death will be confirmed after detailed reports are received. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The five-member panel will submit its report to the state health department on Monday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five-member panel will submit its report to the state health department on Monday, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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