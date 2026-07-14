Daund woman’s organ donation gives new lease of life to four patients

The family of a 40-year-old Daund woman donated her organs after she was declared brain dead following a road accident, giving four patients with end-stage organ failure a new lease of life. Bhopal, Inndia - Nov 18, 2016: Liver being transplanted from MY hospital Indore to Siddhanta Red Cross Superspeciality Hospital, where the organ is scheduled to be transplanted to a patient. This is the first liver transplant in the state. The 42-year-old donor was declared brain dead by MY Hospital doctors on Thursday afternoon, after which he was shifted to CHL hospital for organ retrieval.(Photo by Chandresh Mathur)

The woman, an insurance agent, was admitted to Noble Hospitals and Research Centre (NHRC) on July 7 with severe injuries sustained in the accident. She was declared brain dead on July 9, following which her family consented to organ donation. The retrieval was carried out on July 10.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, group executive officer of NHRC, said the donor’s lungs, liver and both kidneys were retrieved and allocated to four patients.

The liver was transplanted into a 59-year-old man with chronic liver disease and one kidney into a 49-year-old woman with kidney failure, both at Noble Hospitals.

ZTCC Pune coordinator Aarti Gokhale said the lungs were allocated to a 36-year-old woman at DY Patil Medical College and Hospital, while the second kidney was transplanted into a 67-year-old woman at Sahyadri Hospital, Nagar Road.

The transplant team at Noble Hospitals included liver transplant surgeons Dr Manoj Shrivastav and Dr Smita Parakh, kidney transplant surgeon Dr Vikram Satav, medical social worker and transplant coordinator Mahesh Tupe, and other healthcare professionals.

“Every organ donation is a story of compassion, courage and hope. At a time of immense personal grief, the donor’s family chose to think beyond their own loss and helped save lives,” said Dr Divij Mane, deputy managing director, NHRC.

“We salute the family for their extraordinary generosity and thank ZTCC Pune and all healthcare teams involved for ensuring seamless coordination of this life-saving mission,” Mane added.