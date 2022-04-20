Day after controlled blast goes awry, PMDRA issues notice to developer

A day after a high intensity controlled blast to break rock for excavation went wrong at the construction site of the project Verve developed by VTP Realty, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued notice to the developer and initiated an enquiry into the matter. The intensity of the controlled blast was so high that it shattered the windows of houses and vehicles of societies such as Bella Casa, Nia and the Western Hills nearby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have issued notice to VTP Realty to present their permissions for the controlled blast on their site. Based on the conditions laid down under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP), we have initiated an enquiry into this incident and till then, the work on site has stopped,” said Suhas Divase, commissioner, PMRDA.

The residents of the affected societies filed an FIR with the Hinjewadi police station against the blasting contractor under IPC sections 286 and 336. The police inspector in-charge Vivek Muglikar said, “The investigations are on and we will check for the no objection certificates that the local police station issued. If we find anything wrong, we will send for the contract and for the contractor’s license to be revoked by the licensing authority, controller of explosives in Navi Mumbai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile the developer, VTP Realty, is still adamant that there was nothing wrong with the controlled blast. “We are unable to ascertain from the pictures and video if this damage is from the work underway at our site. As per our information, one apartment window has broken and one more apartment window has developed cracks and one car seems to have suffered damage. VTP Realty has all the permissions to carry out construction activity at the said location and we have furnished all the relevant documents. The controlled blasting for excavation work was well within the permissible limits. We are investigating in detail the entire episode along with the police and will ascertain the root cause of the incident. And on the basis of the investigation report, we will decide the further course of action. And if any lapses are found, we will get the contractor to compensate for the damages,” said Bhushan Palresha, MD, VTP Realty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}