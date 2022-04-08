Day temperature in Pune to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14
There is no respite from scorching heat for Punekars as the day temperature will continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 14, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune.
In Pune, Chinchwad recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 41.6 degrees Celsius.
“There is no chance of rain in Pune in the coming few days. There will be partly cloudy conditions for the next 48 hours after which the sky will be clear. The temperature for the next two-three days will remain above normal,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.
On Friday, the city witnessed cloudy conditions after 4 pm. However, parts of Satara district received heavy rains and hailstorms (soft hail) in the evening hours.
“Over southern part, some wind dis-coordinating is existent extending low-pressure line so moisture incursion is there as a result in parts of Konkan, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara districts may get isolated very light to light rainfall activity. There is a chance of thundery activity in central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.
-
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
-
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
-
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
-
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
