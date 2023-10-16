DCD transplant to boost organ transplants in Pune

PUNE: In a move to boost the organ donation programme, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune will start education and awareness of all transplant centres in their zone to consider Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD). This is likely to boost the organ donation drive and substantially increase the donor pool, the doctors said.

Following the organ donation after circulatory death is now gaining more prominence globally they have decided to ask the transplant centres to start focusing on DCD transplants. (HT PHOTO)

DCD means that organ donation happens after the heart stops beating, in contrast to donation after brain death where the heart is still beating. It is also referred to as donation after cardiac death. Following the organ donation after circulatory death is now gaining more prominence globally they have decided to ask the transplant centres to start focusing on DCD transplants.

Dr Atul Muley, vice chairman, ZTCC Pune said, “To boost the organ donation programme and increase the donors’ pool, we have decided to conduct the awareness and education programme of all transplant centres in our zone to conduct the DCD organ transplant.”

Currently, the ZTCC, Pune has 56 transplant centres and on average, around 45 to 50 organ transplants are conducted every year.

Dr Muley said that in DCD transplants, the situation is the patient is in ICU with no hope of recovery but not a brain-dead patient.

“The non-heart-beating donors have suffered circulatory arrest with the heart no longer pumping blood to the organs. Some DCD organ transplants are being conducted in Chandigarh, New Delhi and other cities of India, which want to be done in the Pune zone,” he said.

The ZTCC Pune conducts awareness and training for medical communities and the common public.

“There are challenges regarding the technicalities and infrastructure required to conduct the organ transplant of DCD donors. The transplant centres will be trained to follow and fulfil the legalities and technicalities required for DCD organ transplant,” added Dr Muley.

