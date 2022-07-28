DCP traffic orders cops to remain present at main chowks in Pune

A day after HT reported how several key roads in Pune city are witnessing traffic chaos amid the absence of police personnel, the traffic department swung into action following the directions of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for traffic Rahul Srirame.

On Thursday, Srirame said he has instructed the assistant commissioner and divisional incharge officials to ensure that the traffic policemen remain present at the chowks streamlining traffic and helping citizens.

“We are open to feedback from citizens including critical feedback as it helps us to perform better. I have ordered all the traffic divisions to ensure that our men are at all the important chowks which need traffic policing to help the citizens. Also, we will ensure that the roster is followed and no congestion takes place,” he said.

A team from Hindustan Times on Wednesday visited several spots to ascertain commuters’ complaints and found that traffic police were missing at major chowks during peak hours when traffic flow was high.

On June 12, under fire after serious allegations of corruption and coercive penal action against commuters, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik ordered the traffic branch to focus on disciplining traffic rather than taking penal action. Subsequently, the e-challan machines were deposited at DCP traffic headquarters.

Prashant Inamdar, activist, urged citizens to participate in traffic rules enforcement along with the policemen and requested traffic police to focus more on creating awareness about obedience to traffic rules rather than issuing and recovering fines via challans.

Following the new report, several citizen groups across Pune, especially in suburbs, demanded more presence of traffic policemen on interior roads and the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent cases of rash and negligent driving.

Sanjeev Patil, director of Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) demanded that a special focus on the traffic department is needed for Wagholi which was suffering from the traffic issue for several years.”

“We need special traffic planning and execution for Wagholi to decongest the mess. Also, we need more technology-based surveillance to keep the offenders under check. WHSA is ready to offer citizen support to Pune traffic police for enforcing the law,” he said.