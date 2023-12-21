Deaf girl raped in Mundhwa

A minor deaf girl was allegedly raped by three persons including her friend and brother between 2018 and 2023. The crime came to the fore after the girl confided to a sign language teacher in the school for the deaf. According to the police, one of the accused came to her house and allegedly had forced sexual relations. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused were booked under sections of rape, POCSO, molestation etc at Mundhwa police station.

According to the police, one of the accused came to her house and allegedly had forced sexual relations. He even physically assaulted and threatened to kill her if she revealed about the matter. Another culprit maintained physical relations with a promise to marry her. The 23-year-old brother of the victim forcibly raped her, taking advantage of none of the family in the house.

The investigative officer said that the schoolteacher of a deaf school lodged a complaint against the three accused under POCSO and other relevant sections of IPC.