Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan and Deccan metro stations to open soon

Both Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan metro stations – designed in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Mawla Pagadi (turban) and billed as the ‘pride of Pune’ – will soon be opened for passengers.

The roof of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan metro station is designed in the shape of Shivaji Maharaj’s Mawla Pagadi (turban). Work was in full swing at this station on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha Metro, said, “Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan stations have a unique design that makes them both very beautiful. The design of these stations is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Mawla Pagadi. This will add to the beauty of the city. I want to appreciate the workers and all the staff working for these stations; they have brought these works to completion under such challenging conditions.”

Both Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan metro stations are located on the riverbed to which there is no direct road. Further, the riverbed is on one side and the Z bridge and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park are on the other side. All of this made it difficult to transport heavy vehicles, cranes, concrete, granite, cement blocks and large iron pillars for roofing and roof sheets. However, the works are nearing completion by overcoming these challenges.

Arguably the city’s most important metro stations - Deccan and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan – are modelled on the lines of the famous Pagadi (headgear), which is as much a symbol of Maratha pride as it is of the city’s storied history and heritage. The mammoth stations are about 140 metres long, 26 metres high, and 28 metres wide, and are representative of Pune’s heroic past and pioneering present, not to mention a celebration of its rich lineage.

Both metro stations will provide connectivity to places such as Jungli Maharaj Road, Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Modern College, Fergusson College, Deccan Gymkhana and Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road among others. Work is also underway on a pedestrian cable-suspended bridge that will connect Narayan Peth to Deccan station and Shaniwar Peth to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan station, making it possible for residents of these Peth areas to shuttle to different parts of the city by metro. Both stations are prepared to handle all-day-long rush and important roads such as Karve Road, Fergusson College Road and Jungli Maharaj Road converge outside these stations. Whereas the metro runs alongside the Mutha river on the other side of which is the busy Sadashiv Peth, which is also part of the old city.

