Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Micro-investing platform Deciml raises bridge funding round This round is an addendum to the pre-seed round raised in June 2022 of around ₹ 8 crore from strategic investors that includes venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and innovators. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Micro-investing platform Deciml has secured a bridge round of funding from a diverse group of influencers, personalities, and companies across various industries. Notable investors include Zakir Khan, Viraj Sawant, Saurabh Abbi, Abhishek Oswal, Chirag Chetan Gandhi, Hemant Ruprell, Shashank Deshpande, Sandeep Kumar Chawda, Rasiklal R. Thakker, Vinit Pardeshi, and Blaze Management Labs LLP. This round is an addendum to the pre-seed round raised in June 2022 of around ₹8 crore from strategic investors that includes venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and innovators such as Unnati Labs, Agility Ventures, and MyAsia VC, etc

Two Brothers Organic Farms raises ₹14.5 crore in Pre-series A

Indapur-based producer of natural and organic farming products ‘Two Brothers Organic Farms’ (TBOF) announced completion of its pre-Series A funding round of ₹14.5 crore. The pre-series A will set the base for Series A and the funding will be used to expand TBOF’s manufacturing capacity, construct farmer training centres and expand its domestic and international business.

Student car project announced

Selected students from the Group Academy’s Dual Vocational Training in Mechatronics programme have created a unique cabriolet version of the Škoda Rapid sedan. This project offers students hands-on experience in the automotive industry, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. The mechatronics students undertook a unique car project and converted a Škoda Rapid into a cabriolet. Among the various customization's, the one that really draws attention is the retractable Škoda badge on the bonnet.

De Sangosse invests in Kan Biosys to build microbial and bio-solutions ecosystem

City-based microbial technology company Kan Biosys announced a strategic alliance with France-based De Sangosse to build a robust microbial and bio-solutions ecosystem in India. Kan Biosys-De Sangosse, the new entity will expand its reach in the horticulture, field, and row crop segments across India through a systematic approach of collaborating with farmers, agronomists, and channel partners.

Genzeon strengthens India footprint with second office in Pune

Genzeon announced the opening of its second office in India, located in the thriving tech hub of Pune. Over the next 6 to 12 months, Genzeon expects to grow its Pune team to more than 100 associates, focusing on roles such as product engineering, product management, project management, AI, data engineering, and data science. The company also plans to hire AWS and Azure Cloud Architects and other engineering talent in the future. The company is actively engaging with local universities and institutions, such as C-DAC, Dr. D.Y. Patil Institute of Management and Research and Amity University, to foster research and development in the healthcare and retail sectors.

Deshpande Startups organises Elevate Women Demo Day

Deshpande Startups organised Elevate Women Demo Day as a part of the 16-week cohort-based Elevate Women Accelerator Program. Participating women startup founders got an opportunity to present their products, services, and ideas to potential investors and a networking session was also held wherein the founders got an opportunity to connect with investors and customers. The event witnessed participation from several prominent venture capital firms including Lead Angels, Dexter Angels, Arali Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Mumbai Angels, Hyderabad Angels, 99.SA, Let’s Venture, Caspian, 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalyst, and others.