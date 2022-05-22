Delhi engineer goes missing in forest at Duke’s Nose point near Pune, search on
PUNE: A mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke’s Nose point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune has been reported missing in the forest since Friday afternoon, police said.
The engineer, Irfan Shah (24) had called his brother and told him that he lost track in the forest. Hours later, his phone was switched off, prompting his family members to lodge a missing complaint.
The Lonavla rural police and local volunteers of Shiv Durg Group are searching the jungle to trace the youth.
The police were informed about the incident by his brother after which dedicated teams were formed to find him in areas around the Duke point. According to police, besides Shiv Durg volunteers, members of Khopoli-based Yashwant Hikers are also assisting the police in scanning the area with drones. As many as fifty social volunteers of the rescue teams along with policemen are carrying out search operations to trace the youngster.
Lonavla City Police Station in-charge Sitaram Dubal said that the missing youngster had come to Kolhapur for some official work. He works in a company that makes robots.
“Shah stayed for a day in Kolhapur, Pune and then went to Duke Point at Lonavla to tour the area as hiking was his passion. He was alone at the time he messaged his brother that he was walking in the wrong direction and lost track in the forest. His brother informed us and we are now searching for him,” he said.
Earlier too, people had gone missing from the Duke point spot.
International Day for Biological Diversity: Students, citizen groups join hands for conservation
Paying heed and actively working towards safeguarding Mother Earth, by creating awareness are some college students and community groups. Charged up to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity , today, in full fervour, some have even planned to meet up for the cause. To raise awareness of the importance of preserving biodiversity, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House College, Delhi University, has been organising various competitions that help create awareness.
Jharkhand CM orders action after video of boy raining kicks on girl goes viral
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday directed police to identify the accused and take appropriate action after a video of a school girl being beaten by a young boy went viral on social media. The girl, seen in uniform, is reportedly a tribal student of a school in Pakur district. The accused boy is seen raining kicks on the girl carrying a school bag while another unidentified person recorded the incident.
‘Ashamed this is happening in my country’: Cong’s Kapil Sibal on Neemuch killing
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday condemned the killing of an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. Taking to Twitter, Sibal, the former Union minister said that he was ashamed that this was happening in the country. “Differently-able elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of being a Muslim. I am ashamed that this is happening in my country. Amit Shah Ji please speak up,” Sibal tweeted.
Gujarat CBI court rejects further remand of Surat shop-owner in IAS bribery case
A Central Bureau of Investigation sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening rejected a CBI application that sought 10 days of police remand for a Surat-based shop-owner, Rafiq Menon, who has been accused of shielding an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer in a bribery case. Menon's counsel argued that IAS officer K Rajesh, who is the main accused in the case, has not been arrested so far.
Heatwave conditions cause huge loss of mango crops in Bihar
Scientists from the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour, said that things has not been in favour of the mango crop since its flowering time in March this year. Adding woe to the injuries have been the red-banded mango caterpillars which affected the fruits in their initial stage and continue to damage the crops, causing pre-mature falling of mangoes. This is the first time that mango farmers have experienced the impact of climate change, research wing, associate director, Mohammad Feza Ahmad, Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour added.
