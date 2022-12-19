Delhi govt panel to visit Pune to study solid waste management

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and officials from Delhi plan visit to Pune and Indore to study the best practices in solid waste management. The elected members will cover the two cities as part of their mission to adopt measures to make the Capital garbage free.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We received the letter from Legislative Assembly Secretariat of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The team of MLAs and officials will visit the city between December 20 and 22. We will brief them about solid waste management, sewage treatment plants and revenue management. The team will do site visits.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed nodal officers to accompany the delegation during site visits.

The AAP team visited Indore on Monday.