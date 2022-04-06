Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Kausarbaug during Ramadan

PUNE After a break of two years, the fairy lights twinkle around trees, lighting up Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, which has become a hub for delicious iftar food. The holy month of Ramadan began on April 3 and Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Muslims break the fast with dates, fruits, followed by aromatic food dishes like kebabs, rolls, dum biryani and dalcha khana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the city,Ramadan was a low key affair till 2007, when Mominpura near Swargate was the only place where food stalls were put up.

While the lockdown saw many caterers deliver food packets during this holy month, most of them are keen on opening stalls this year at Kausarbaug, and Moledina road, Camp.

Initial hiccups apart, caterers like Sharif, Shalimar have opened their stalls and are welcoming a steady stream of diners. However, according to them it is a slow start to the business.

“We serve best of the best delicacies and also add new non-vegetarian snacks to the menu. We have realised that though we are catering to Muslims in the city, most of the people visiting are non-Muslims and food lovers. We have noticed the increasing number of people from other communities coming to enjoy dinner or an iftar party with us,” said Sharif Shaikh, owner at Sharif caterers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The smell of food wafts through the air at Kausarbaug. Few food items like Shahee tukda taste even better at these stalls. There is a pleasant mood with a wide aroma of chicken delicacies, which I relish. I crave such events every year and this year I plan to go at least twice with my friends,” said Aavir Nalawade.

Raina Joseph who was waiting for her friends to join her for an evening of festive food said, “Being a foodie, Ramadan has always been my favourite time of the year. The delicacies that are displayed at the stalls in Kausarbaug during this month are something that I look forward to every year. I visit with my friends during and it is an experience that one cannot miss.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Muslims these food stalls are convenient as they do not have the time to prepare a feast for iftar. “Most of us in the family are either working from home or office and do not find the time to prepare iftar. These stalls are our go to place for iftar delicacies. The spread is great and affordable,” said Kamartaj Pathan Sayyed, who is a regular visitor.

While most people come here for affordable yet delicious food, Salimar caterers owner, Nushrat Shaikh said that the cost of raw materials is high and some can’t afford the food. “With many people losing their jobs during the pandemic and rise in fuel prices adding to the list, certain people cannot afford the delicacies. We are trying our best to serve them good food at affordable prices, but the business is yet to take off. We get groups to the stall, but they order just one or two dishes and share, then how will it help the business?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}