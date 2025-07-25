Delimitation process nears completion, PMC to submit draft by August 5

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reached the final stages of ward delimitation process for the upcoming civic elections and is expected to submit the draft to the state government before August 5, ahead of the July 31 deadline set by state. Opposition parties have criticised the PMC, alleging that the delimitation process is being influenced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (HT)

A senior official from PMC election office, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Although the official deadline is July 31, we have almost completed the process and will submit the draft before the stipulated time. Once submitted, the state government will forward it to the State Election Commission. A draft delimitation structure will then be published for public suggestions and objections between August 22 and August 28.”

Officials said that the delimitation exercise has been carried out in accordance with the 2011 Census data, following guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. These include maintaining natural boundaries such as rivers, nullahs, and roads while fixing the ward limits. The task was particularly extensive for Pune, as 23 new villages were merged into the municipal limits, significantly expanding the city’s geographical area and voter base.

The city has been without elected representatives since the end of the previous municipal term in 2022. Following directions from the Supreme Court to conduct elections without further delay, the state government had initially asked municipal corporations to submit the ward structure directly to the State Election Commission. However, a subsequent notification revised the process, directing municipal bodies to submit the draft first to the state government.

Opposition parties have criticised the PMC, alleging that the delimitation process is being influenced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NCP leader Nilesh Nikam recently issued a notice demanding that the process strictly adhere to the poll body’s norms, particularly with respect to preserving natural boundaries and ensuring geographical continuity of wards.

Congress leader Sanjay Balgude alleged, “The election office in PMC is functioning under pressure from BJP leaders and is following their instructions.”

Meanwhile, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal, during a recent visit to PMC, said, “The administration is carrying out its responsibilities and will follow all instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.”