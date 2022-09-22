Delivery boy dupes Pune e-commerce firm of Rs7.63 lakh

Lonikand police arrested a delivery boy for duping an e-commerce platform of Rs7.63 lakh. The incident took place between July 3 and August 4.

The accused has been identified as Vinay Shripat Prasad (24), a resident of Kesnand road, Wagholi, said police on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint filed by Balwant Kamble, representative of the company, Prasad was working with the e-commerce company for the last few months.

In his complaint, Kamble alleged that Prasad delivered the product to the customer and collected payment. However, instead of marking it, delivery completed on the mobile application he marked reschedule for delivery after four to five days.

According to the police, when the customer is not present at the given address, in that case, the delivery boy has to mark the parcel for rescheduling. However, in this case, the accused delivered the product and collected payment but he didn’t submit the amount to the office.

Rahul Kolpe, police sub-inspector at Lonikand police station, said, “We have arrested the accused for duping the company to the tune of Rs7, 63,332 lakhs.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lonikand police have registered a case against the accused under sections 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Kolpe is investigating the case.