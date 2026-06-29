Demand for plastic water tanks soars amid alternative-day water supply

Pune: After the implementation of alternate-day water supply in the city around a fortnight ago, the demand for plastic water tanks has almost doubled, with citizens purchasing tanks ranging from 100 litres to 1,000 litres depending on their requirements and available space at home. Pune, India, June 26, 2017 : Phursungi Gram Panchayat puts Water storage tanks in various places of Phursungi, Pune Municipal Corporation supplies water through Water tanker in this tanks once in a 10 days at Harpale vasti Phursungi, Pune, India on June 26, 2017. (Prachi Bari story). (Ravindra Joshi /HT Photo).

Water tank sellers said they have been receiving several inquiries every day, with people from different sections of society purchasing tanks. The most in-demand capacity is between 200 and 300 litres, they said.

A tank seller said his sale has gone up by double from four to five daily to eight to nine.

Darshan Lodha, distributor, Paras Water Tanks from Gultekadi market area, said, “The demand for water tanks increased suddenly due to the water shortage. People are purchasing tanks based on the space available in their homes. Some are installing them above bathroom lifts, while others are keeping them inside bathrooms or in open areas.”

Lodha said the increase in demand was expected considering the water supply situation. “This year, there has been a significant rise in demand from Pune city after the announcement of alternate-day water supply,” he said.

Another seller, Omkar Sales from Hadapsar, said, “After the war situation, the prices of water tanks have increased. At present, tanks are available at around 40% higher costs. Due to the increase in prices, citizens are preferring low-cost options.”

Residents said the alternate-day water supply has made daily household activities difficult, especially for senior citizens.

Ram Kulkarni, a resident from Padmavati, said, “After the alternate-day water supply started, our housing society released water for only a few hours to manage the supply. For senior citizens, it becomes difficult to manage daily activities without sufficient water. Considering this, my son bought a water tank, which we have kept in one of the bathrooms to store water.”

Another resident, Reena Patil, said, “It has become difficult to manage household work without water. I requested my maid to come early for cleaning utensils, but she was receiving similar requests from all the houses where she works. Finally, she warned that she would stop working if I did not allow her to come at her regular time. We eventually purchased a water tank and kept it in one of our bathrooms.”