Demand to waive off property tax of religious places in Pune

Representatives from various religious institutions met with additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar and requested that the religious institutions’ property taxes be waived.

The delegation, led by Congress leader Sanjay Balgude, met with Khemnar and presented their demands. Several religious trusts’ office bearers recently met to discuss the issue. For the congregation, representatives from temples, churches, mosques, and other religious centres were present.

Balgude said, “We appealed to the municipal corporation that in the year 2005, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee and general body approved the resolution to waive off property tax for all talims and old religious structures. Pune city has many old religious structures which are from Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa and British eras. Even the talims are hundred years old.”

He further added that the civic body and government can jointly decide to waive off various taxes for these religious structures.