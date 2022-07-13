‘Demolition man’ Shrikar Pardeshi appointed as secretary at Dy CM office

Dr Shrikar Pardeshi, 2001 batch IAS officer, who was credited with slew of progressive measures that changed the face of public transport body PMPML and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the secretary at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While CMO has two secretaries, DCM office has one secretary.

The Maharashtra cadre officer had earned a tag of ‘demolition man’ for taking a firm stand against illegal constructions as Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner before 2014 when he was transferred to PMPML as chairman and managing director (CMD).

A medical graduate, Dr Pardeshi, had returned to the parent cadre of Maharashtra last year, and was posted as managing director, SICOM, Maharashtra government.

“I was posted as MD, SICOM between June 1 and June 30, 2021. After that I went to John Hopkins University,” he said over phone during interview with Hindustan Times. Pardeshi has also completed a master’s in Public Administration at Harvard University after serving in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) till June 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been posted as secretary to the office of Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra state,” he said. At John Hopkins University, he pursued a Master’s in Public Health.

Before being posted as MD, SICOM, Pardeshi served in the PMO for over five years and served in various capacities like the director and joint secretary.

Before being transferred as inspector general, registration and controller of stamps (IGR), Pardeshi was commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) from 2012 to 2014. When he was transferred from PCMC abruptly, citizen groups and political parties staged protests over his transfer by the then Congress-NCP government.

Pardeshi, who had earned the reputation of being an upright officer, later served as inspector general, Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR). He then tried to discipline the then-ailing Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) as CMD. During his tenure at PMPML, the breakdowns had drastically gone down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON