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Departmental inquiry ordered into mephentermine vial theft at Aundh District Hospital

After the report was submitted on March 23 this year, the authorities issued orders directing the Pune district civil surgeon to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Swapnil Chavan, a class 4 staff at the hospital, identified in connection with the case.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: The public health department on Monday ordered a departmental inquiry and police investigation into the alleged theft of mephentermine vials at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) following the findings of a two-member probe panel constituted to investigate the matter.

Pune, India - Aug. 5, 2023: District Hospital in Aundh in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

After the report was submitted on March 23 this year, the authorities issued orders directing the Pune district civil surgeon to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Swapnil Chavan, a class 4 staff at the hospital, identified in connection with the case.

Hindustan Times had reported the incident in its report published on November 13, 2025, titled ‘Hospital staff suspended for stealing mephentermine vials.’

As per officials, Chavan was suspended for allegedly stealing 20 vials of mephentermine sulphate from the hospital pharmacy. He was suspended under rules 2 and 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and later attached to the rural hospital in Alandi during the inquiry period.

A two-member inquiry committee found significant irregularities in the handling of injection mephentermine at the district hospital, recording that 20 vials were missing after verification of the main drug store’s stock register and physical inventory. Discrepancies, including overwriting in expenditure entries, were also observed in the surgery department’s records, particularly for the period between 2023 and October 2025, for which no explanation has been submitted by the concerned officials.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “A committee will be established to conduct a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident as per the directions. In parallel, a complaint will be filed with the police department. Based on the finding, further stern action will be taken against the errant staff,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Departmental inquiry ordered into mephentermine vial theft at Aundh District Hospital
Home / Cities / Pune / Departmental inquiry ordered into mephentermine vial theft at Aundh District Hospital
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