Departmental inquiry ordered into mephentermine vial theft at Aundh District Hospital

Pune: The public health department on Monday ordered a departmental inquiry and police investigation into the alleged theft of mephentermine vials at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) following the findings of a two-member probe panel constituted to investigate the matter.

Pune, India - Aug. 5, 2023: District Hospital in Aundh in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

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After the report was submitted on March 23 this year, the authorities issued orders directing the Pune district civil surgeon to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Swapnil Chavan, a class 4 staff at the hospital, identified in connection with the case.

Hindustan Times had reported the incident in its report published on November 13, 2025, titled ‘Hospital staff suspended for stealing mephentermine vials.’

As per officials, Chavan was suspended for allegedly stealing 20 vials of mephentermine sulphate from the hospital pharmacy. He was suspended under rules 2 and 4 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and later attached to the rural hospital in Alandi during the inquiry period.

A two-member inquiry committee found significant irregularities in the handling of injection mephentermine at the district hospital, recording that 20 vials were missing after verification of the main drug store’s stock register and physical inventory. Discrepancies, including overwriting in expenditure entries, were also observed in the surgery department’s records, particularly for the period between 2023 and October 2025, for which no explanation has been submitted by the concerned officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the findings indicate a clear lack of proper distribution control by drug dispensing authorities and the drug manufacturing officer. As mephentermine is a Schedule H drug meant to be administered only by cardiologists and anesthesiologists, the committee flagged the risk of misuse, particularly by bodybuilders and gym trainers outside the hospital, and recommended a police investigation into the missing stock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the findings indicate a clear lack of proper distribution control by drug dispensing authorities and the drug manufacturing officer. As mephentermine is a Schedule H drug meant to be administered only by cardiologists and anesthesiologists, the committee flagged the risk of misuse, particularly by bodybuilders and gym trainers outside the hospital, and recommended a police investigation into the missing stock. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, it is important to find out to whom these medicines were sold and the involvement of other staff in it. “We have instructed that, apart from the departmental probe, a detailed investigation should be carried out through the police machinery to establish accountability and identify any wider lapses in drug handling protocols. We have asked the civil surgeon to submit a report at the earliest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, it is important to find out to whom these medicines were sold and the involvement of other staff in it. “We have instructed that, apart from the departmental probe, a detailed investigation should be carried out through the police machinery to establish accountability and identify any wider lapses in drug handling protocols. We have asked the civil surgeon to submit a report at the earliest,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “A committee will be established to conduct a detailed departmental inquiry into the incident as per the directions. In parallel, a complaint will be filed with the police department. Based on the finding, further stern action will be taken against the errant staff,” he said.

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