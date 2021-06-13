Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Depressed man dies by suicide after mother dies from Covid-19

The deceased had an engineering degree, while his mother operated a mess from the house and had also rented out two rooms, an official said.
PTI | , Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A suicide note was recovered from the spot, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Depressed over the death of his mother from Covid-19, a 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in his house in MIDC area of Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

"The woman died of Covid-19 last month, and the son, depressed over this, hanged himself from a ceiling fan on Sunday afternoon. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. In it he wrote he wanted to serve his mother," the MIDC police station official said.

