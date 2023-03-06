Despite loss in Kasba, Patil asks workers to keep working with gusto

Pune

The victory of the Congress candidate was seen as a setback for the BJP, as Kasba Peth had been regarded as the party’s bastion for the past three decades. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil has urged BJP workers to keep working hard despite the party’s defeat in the Kasba Peth byelection.

In the Kasba Peth assembly constituency, BJP candidate Hemant Rasane was defeated by Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. Patil on Sunday paid a visit to Rasane’s house where the two discussed the loss.

The victory of the Congress candidate was seen as a setback for the BJP, as Kasba Peth had been regarded as the party’s bastion for the past three decades. Various BJP office bearers were also present during his visit. During the meeting, Patil asked BJP workers, “BJP is a party of workers and all the workers of BJP worked hard in the recently concluded bypolls. The struggle is the BJP’s permanent spirit, and it is through struggle that we have overcome many challenges. The party is always on the side of the workers,” Patil said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil paid a visit to ailing BJP MP Girish Bapat before meeting Rasane.

In light of the loss in Kasba Peth, the party has already stated that it is considering changing some of its office bearers. Before the municipal elections, the BJP may undergo some organisational changes.