Despite resistance, land measurement of 51% areas for western ring road completed

Despite the resistance by locals in the land acquisition process for ring road, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has managed to complete land measurement of almost 51 per cent of the total area to be acquired for the western part of the ring road.

According to the information given by MSRDC, 695.1099 hectares of land is to be acquired for the western part of the ring road and the measurement of 351.3024 hectares has been completed so far in 21 villages of a total of 37 affected villages in four tehsils. Also, the land acquisition for the Eastern part has begun. Officials have started to conduct the meetings in the affected villages.

“We are positive to complete the land acquisition process in record time. The grievances of the locals are being addressed. Land measurement is an important part of the land acquisition process,” said Sandeep Patil sub-divisional engineer Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)

Private land from 37 villages belonging to four tehsils is to be acquired for the western part of the ring road and private land from 46 villages in five tehsils is to be acquired for the eastern part of the ring road.

However, the land acquisition process has been facing hurdles due to resistance from the locals in some villages. Earlier, officials had completed the land measurement process for the western part in Ranje village (tehsil Bhor) in police protection owing to the opposition from the farmers.

Objections have emerged from the farmers belonging to Khed tehsil who are losing their land in the Pune-Nashik railway project and for the ring road as well.

“This problem has occurred with the farmers who own a small piece of land but their objections are being considered and appropriate compensation will be offered to them. We have also spoken to the Maharali officials. There will be compatible underpasses. So, locals will not face any problems. Currently, we have started conducting meetings with the locals in the eastern part and soon the land measurement process will begin,” said Patil.

The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan Region. Earlier this week, on being asked about the resistance from locals for the ring road project, Ajit Pawar deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune had said that dialogue is the key in resolving such conflicts. He had also emphasized the necessity of the ring road project.

“I personally believe that the Ring road is necessary for PMC, PCMC, and the district’s population. If we consider the traffic in Pune city and suburbs, then the Ring road is planned by thinking for the next 50 years,” Pawar said.