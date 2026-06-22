Despite shortage, 90% of PMC public toilets still use potable water

Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed stringent water conservation measures amid concerns over a deficient monsoon and looming water scarcity, nearly 90% of the city’s public toilets continue to use potable water.

Civic records show that nearly 90% of these facilities connect directly to the potable water supply network. (FILE)

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The civic body operates around 1,081 public toilets across the city, including 668 community toilets and 412 public toilet blocks, with a total of 13,664 seats. Civic records show that nearly 90% of these facilities connect directly to the potable water supply network.

Apart from using treated drinking water, poor maintenance of several toilet facilities compounds the problem. Leakages in overhead tanks, theft and vandalism of taps, and damaged plumbing infrastructure at unattended facilities result in lakhs of litres of water being wasted daily.

In toilet complexes where caretakers are available, water is supplied through sump wells. However, in facilities without caretakers, water is directly fed into storage tanks. Many of these tanks suffer from leakages and faulty fittings, causing continuous water loss during supply hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Vivek Velankar, civic activist, said, “Reviving the use of borewells, old wells and other alternative water sources for public toilets could significantly reduce dependence on potable water and help save enough water to meet the needs of nearly three lakh residents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vivek Velankar, civic activist, said, “Reviving the use of borewells, old wells and other alternative water sources for public toilets could significantly reduce dependence on potable water and help save enough water to meet the needs of nearly three lakh residents.” {{/usCountry}}

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During the severe water crisis of 2015, when water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain dropped to just 15 TMC, PMC introduced an alternative model by creating clusters of public toilets in Swargate and Parvati areas and supplying water through borewells. Though the experiment proved successful, plans to expand the initiative to other parts of the city never materialised.

“Public toilets have been connected to the water supply network for many years. We have instructed all regional offices to explore alternatives to the use of potable water. A survey of available public water sources will be undertaken, and discussions will be held with the water supply department regarding suitable measures,” said Santosh Warule, deputy commissioner, solid waste management department.

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Nandkishor Jagtap, chief engineer of the water supply department, said, “Instructions have already been issued to all regional offices to prevent water wastage and ensure corrective measures are taken wherever required.”

The PMC has already rolled out an alternate-day water supply schedule across the city from June 15.

As part of the PMC’s water conservation measures, vehicle washing centres and swimming pools across the city have been ordered to shut down, while construction sites are prohibited from using potable water supplied by the civic body. Builders have been directed to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), borewells and other alternative sources instead.