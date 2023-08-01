Despite statewide surge, PMC reports zero influenza cases

With the ongoing monsoon, Maharashtra has reported a noticeable spike in the number of influenza cases this month. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not reported a single influenza (H3N2 and H1N1) case in July, stated a report. According to PMC health department reports, there is not a single case of influenza in July and only five influenza cases were reported in June. However, private doctors and hospitals have even witnessed a rising trend of influenza patients.

As per the state health department, in July, Maharashtra reported 306 cases of H3N2 and 115 cases of H1N. From January to June, the state reported 574 H3N2 cases and 545 H1N1cases

Dr. HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, informed that they have an H3N2 patient undergoing treatment and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. “The influenza cases have started to increase. Around three to four such patients have been treated by us. The number of patients is less but likely to increase,” he said.

Senior physician, Dr Avinash Bhondwe said, “In the past week, I have come across 100 cases of Influenza-like illness. Most of the patients are young and complaining of symptoms like cough, cold, and fever. This season influenza patients are getting cured in three to four days. However, due to swift recovery, most patients avoid getting tested for H1N1, H3N2, or Covid-19 infection.”

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC health office said, “We will look into the issue and check if there is any underreporting regarding influenza cases. We will issue orders to increase the surveillance.”

However, health activist Dr. Abhijeet More alleged that the civic body is not conducting enough screening. “During monsoon, influenza and dengue are known to increase. Surprisingly, the PMC has not reported even a single case, which is not possible in a city like Pune. Zero figures indicate there is no surveillance and screening from PMC,” he said.