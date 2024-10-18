Menu Explore
Dhananjay Munde’s wife escapes with minor injuries after car accident

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 18, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Rajshri Munde, wife of state minister Dhananjay Munde, escaped with minor injuries after the car she was travelling in rear-ended a private bus near Sortapawadi on the Solapur-Pune Road on Thursday

Pune: Rajshri Munde, wife of state minister and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, escaped with minor injuries after the car she was travelling in rear-ended a private bus near Sortapawadi on the Solapur-Pune Road on Thursday morning, police officials said. She was on her way to Mumbai from Beed at the time of the accident.

(Rajshri Munde, wife of state minister Dhananjay Munde, escaped with minor injuries after the car she was travelling in rear-ended a private bus near Sortapawadi on the Solapur-Pune Road on Thursday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
(Rajshri Munde, wife of state minister Dhananjay Munde, escaped with minor injuries after the car she was travelling in rear-ended a private bus near Sortapawadi on the Solapur-Pune Road on Thursday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, both the vehicles were speeding at the time of the accident. Rajshri was discharged from hospital after being given first aid. The police have made an accident-related entry in the station diary and Rajshri was allowed to proceed to Mumbai.

Dhananjay holds charge of the state agriculture department.

