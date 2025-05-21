Dhangekar appointed as Shiv Sena Pune Metropolitan head 

Former MLA from Kasba Peth Ravindra Dhangekar has been appointed as the head of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Pune Metropolitan area on Tuesday, while Nana Bhangire continues to be president of the city unit. After defeat in the Lok Sabha election, he left the Congress party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. (HT)

Dhangekar was MLA from the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha election against MP Murlidhar Mohol of the BJP. After defeat in the Lok Sabha election, he left the Congress party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As Shiv Sena appointed Dhangekar as head of the Metropolitan area, there are chances to have conflicts between Shiv Sena and the BJP. In his whole career, Dhangekar has made serious allegations against BJP leaders and now he has become a part of Maha Yuti.