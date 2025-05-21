Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhangekar appointed as Shiv Sena Pune Metropolitan head 

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Dhangekar was MLA from the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha election against MP Murlidhar Mohol of the BJP

Former MLA from Kasba Peth Ravindra Dhangekar has been appointed as the head of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Pune Metropolitan area on Tuesday, while Nana Bhangire continues to be president of the city unit. 

After defeat in the Lok Sabha election, he left the Congress party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.  (HT)
After defeat in the Lok Sabha election, he left the Congress party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.  (HT)

Dhangekar was MLA from the Congress party and contested the Lok Sabha election against MP Murlidhar Mohol of the BJP. After defeat in the Lok Sabha election, he left the Congress party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

As Shiv Sena appointed Dhangekar as head of the Metropolitan area, there are chances to have conflicts between Shiv Sena and the BJP. In his whole career, Dhangekar has made serious allegations against BJP leaders and now he has become a part of Maha Yuti. 

News / Cities / Pune / Dhangekar appointed as Shiv Sena Pune Metropolitan head 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On