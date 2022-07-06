Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains

PUNE: With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

Ankur Kapse, a resident of Bhairav nagar, said, “The power went off at around 1 am and there was total chaos in some areas as initially, people could not sleep and later, their work from home routine was completely disrupted. Various calls made to MSEDCL went unanswered.”

Gayatri Parashare, another resident from Dhanori, said, “Such incidents take place no sooner the monsoon starts. Why does the MSEDCL not provide a foolproof solution?”

According to the MSEDCL spokesperson, “There was a cable fault at Dhanori which took a lot of time to resolve. The power supply was not impacted in the whole of Dhanori. In a few areas, there was no power failure at all.”

“At many places, the wires caught moisture or at some places where roads have been dug, water entered the cable lines. As soon as we were informed, our engineers were on field to resolve the problem,” the spokesperson said.

Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Madhura Panse from Wagholi said, “At least one area in Wagholi suffers from power failure every day. The MSEDCL engineers come and carry out repairs but the problem occurs again.” Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”

On his part, the MSEDCL spokesperson said, “A few cables got damaged near Chandani chowk and alternate supply was made available but people have still complained of voltage fluctuations at a few places.”