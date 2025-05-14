Dheeraj Ghate reappointed Pune BJP city unit chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, reappointed Dheeraj Ghate as the president of its Pune city unit for a second consecutive term. Alongside Ghate, senior leaders Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were also in contention. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken after a meeting of senior party leaders and office-bearers, chaired by BJP leader Dhananjay Mahadik. Party members were asked to submit written suggestions for the post, following which the leadership decided to retain Ghate.

Alongside Ghate, senior leaders Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were also in contention.

“I am grateful to the party for giving me a second opportunity,” Ghate said.

“In this term, I will focus on strengthening the city unit. With municipal elections approaching, our aim is to secure a clear majority in the PMC,” he said.