Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dheeraj Ghate reappointed Pune BJP city unit chief

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The decision was taken after a meeting of senior party leaders and office-bearers, chaired by BJP leader Dhananjay Mahadik

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, reappointed Dheeraj Ghate as the president of its Pune city unit for a second consecutive term.

Alongside Ghate, senior leaders Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were also in contention. (HT PHOTO)
Alongside Ghate, senior leaders Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were also in contention. (HT PHOTO)

The decision was taken after a meeting of senior party leaders and office-bearers, chaired by BJP leader Dhananjay Mahadik. Party members were asked to submit written suggestions for the post, following which the leadership decided to retain Ghate.

Alongside Ghate, senior leaders Shrinath Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were also in contention.

“I am grateful to the party for giving me a second opportunity,” Ghate said.

“In this term, I will focus on strengthening the city unit. With municipal elections approaching, our aim is to secure a clear majority in the PMC,” he said.

News / Cities / Pune / Dheeraj Ghate reappointed Pune BJP city unit chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On