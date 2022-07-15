Dhobi Ghat-Pul Gate road stretch riddled with potholes

The one-kilometre road stretch from Dhobi Ghat till Pul Gate via Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment area is riddled with potholes with no repair in sight.

According to commuters, the potholes had developed much before and alleged that the board administration had not bothered to carry out the repairs in the larger interests of commuters and area residents. However, the cantonment board engineering department has refuted the allegations and claimed that the irrigation department was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the road.

Manohar Sakte, a commuter from Hadapsar, said, “This stretch poses a great risk in monsoon as the crater-size potholes fill up with stagnant water, breeding disease-causing mosquitoes and lead to accidents. One can see motorists tumble due to the potholes on the road almost every day. The road has been in a pathetic condition for a long time and the rains have worsened the condition. The risk of getting injured increases in the dark, as the road lights here don’t work during night time,” he said.

Sanika More, a college student, said, “The entire stretch of road is covered in muck and the deplorable condition of the road might cause a major accident someday. Authorities concerned should pay heed to the inconvenience the stretch is causing to the commuters.”

The engineering department in its statement said that the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) had dug the road for laying its pipeline and had deposited the road repair work fund with the irrigation department.