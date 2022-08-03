Dial 112: Pune police stand 37th, in state in response time

As per data maintained by the Maharashtra state police regarding the emergency response support system (ERSS), the Pune city police secured 37th rank while Washim police secured top rank in the state in terms of response time in handling calls from residents seeking police-related help. The police in September 2021 started ‘dial 112’ as a centralised helpline for residents seeking police-related help.

During the period from September 16, 2021 to July 31, 2022, the Pune city police stood 37th with a total response time of 38.27 minutes. In the said period, the Pune city police received a total 115,176 calls out of which 115,157 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 21,307 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless considering technical glitches.

KK Kamble, who heads the ‘dial 112’ Pune team, said that in July, the Pune police reduced call response time to 17.48 minutes. “There are many reasons behind it, like many beat marshals faced issues during the use of this new technology, many trained staff were transferred to other departments, and many a time, there were server issues. Hence, we struggled during the early days. But now our response time has improved a lot,” Kamble said. He said that the highest number of calls might be one of the reasons behind the high response time. He said that they have achieved a response time of 19.45 minutes in May, 20.27 minutes in June, and 17.48 minutes in July. He added that they have decided to keep a response time of under 15 minutes within the next three to four months. The Pune police have 107 two-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, and eight to ten dedicated staff to address grievances raised on the ‘dial 112’ helpline.

Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022 the Washim police came first in the state with a total response time of 13.26 minutes. The Washim police received a total 4,238 calls out of which all 4,238 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 12 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless considering technical glitches.

Superintendent of police, Washim, Bachchan Singh, said that earlier in September 2021, their response time was 25.10 minutes. After deliberate efforts, it was reduced to 13.26 minutes. In July, the Washim police achieved a response time of 6.23 minutes. Now, the Washim police have decided to keep a response time of under five minutes. Singh said, “The dial 112 helpline number was given to people for instant help. Hence, our response should be immediate so that needy persons get timely police help.” To reduce the response time, Singh took a daily review of calls and pinned responsibility for delays on the officers concerned.

Meanwhile, Pune rural police stood 39th in the state with a response time of 43.48 minutes. Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022, Pune rural received a total 18,511 calls out of which 18,509 calls were closed. Out of these, a total 2,055 calls were completed by sharing information with field marshals on wireless, considering technical glitches.

The neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad police stood 21st with a response time of 26.00 minutes. Between September 16, 2021 and July 31, 2022, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police received a total 51,067 calls out of which 51,064 calls were closed.