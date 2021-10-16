Diesel price in Pune breaches 100 mark, petrol sells for 110.92

Fuel prices rose again on Saturday, pushing the diesel price in Pune beyond ₹100 mark. With the price hike, diesel now costs ₹100.08 per litre in Pune. Petrol price has also increased to ₹110.92 per litre while compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have remained stable. This is the tenth hike in fuel prices this month. Subsequently, prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs3.45 and Rs4.2 respectively on Saturday.

Petrol crossed Rs100 in May this year. On Thursday, petrol prices rose above ₹110 per litre while CNG prices increased by Rs2.6 per kg.

The incessant hike in petrol and diesel prices is likely to impact transportation rates. Transport associations have asked the central government to fix the same transportation rates for the entire country. Baba Shinde, director of All India Motor Transport Congress (Maharashtra) said, “Meetings are being held with the central government by the representatives of the All India Motor Transport, an apex association of the transporters in the country.”

Goods transporters are also aggrieved by the ascending fuel prices. “Diesel prices have been consistently going up and there seems to be no relief from that. As the diesel price increases, our profit margin gets affected. The transportation rates haven’t been increased yet. So, we have to sustain the burden of the added cost of the transportation,” said Ram Kadam, president of Motor Goods Vehicle Association, Pune district.

Common people are also not spared from strain on their pockets because of the increased fuel prices.

“I have a diesel car. I have already reduced its use when the diesel prices crossed the ₹90 mark. But in the Covid-19 pandemic situation when public transport wasn’t safe while travelling with the kids, personal cars have to be used. But it is not affordable anymore,” said Kedar Hatekar, a resident of Kothrud.

CNG users are also disappointed with the price hikes as what was once the ‘affordable fuel’ refuge has now begun to walk the fossil-fuel path of regular price hikes.

“People had turned to CNG because its prices were low and stable. I just hope that it doesn’t follow the path of the petrol and diesel prices. But as compared to the current prices of petrol and diesel, CNG is more affordable. Many friends of mine have got their diesel cars converted into CNG,” said Hemant Takwale, a cab driver.

Sharad Pawar criticises government over fuel prices

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar criticised the Union government and said that it is apathetic towards the perils of the people.

“Everyday petrol and diesel prices are increasing. The Centre says that it’s the result of international prices of crude oil. Before some months, international prices had collapsed, but the Centre hadn’t reduced the petrol and diesel prices in the country. In other countries, petrol prices are reducing but in India, it is increasing. The reason behind this is that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted the point of view that petrol is the source of income for the government,” said Pawar while speaking in Pimpri on Saturday.

“When UPA was in power and we had increased the fuel prices because of the fluctuation in the international market, BJP, the then opposition party, hadn’t allowed parliament to function for ten days. But now when they are in power these prices have been increasing every day and the central government is pushing Aam Aadmi into the valley of inflation,” he said.

