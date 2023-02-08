DigiYatra expected to start for all pax at Pune airport from March 31

With random live testing of flyers having started since January 12, 2023 at the D1 gate of Pune international airport, the airport authorities are expecting to start the DigiYatra system – a virtual method of facial verification – for all flyers from March 31.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “Random live testing of flyers via DigiYatra is going on at Pune international airport. Let’s say at least five flyers are being tested under the DigiYatra system every day. We are expecting that by March 31, the DigiYatra system will be open for all flyers. The decision to make the DigiYatra system open for all will be taken by the civil aviation ministry. We have to send a report to the civil aviation ministry.”

“As of now, we are observing the flyers on how they are getting used to the system and also how the new security system is functioning,” said Dhoke. “Based on facial recognition technology (FRT), the results of using the DigiYatra app have been good at other airports so we hope that in Pune too, all flyers will soon be able to take advantage of it,” he said.

Launched at Delhi T3, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports in December 2022, the DigiYatra system will also be launched at the Hyderabad, Kolkata and Vijayawada airports this year. Flyers need to register with the DigiYatra application (app) to avail of the system.

Kunal Pundlik, a resident from Kothrud, said, “I have undergone a security check via the DigiYatra system at the New Delhi airport. At Pune international airport, I am still undergoing a manual security check.”

Another flyer Nikita Sharma said, “At Pune airport, I observed that only a few people have been asked to undergo a security check under the DigiYatra system by the airport authorities. I feel that Pune airport should soon switch to DigiYatra as it is a seamless and contactless processing of passengers.”

